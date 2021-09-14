Watch Brian May play guitar with his younger self in new video for ‘Back To The Light’

Brian May has just reissued his debut solo album ‘Back To The Light’, and to commemorate the occasion, he’s travelled back in time to perform with his younger self in a new video.

The video features a masked, present-day May entering an empty concert venue before he sees a vision of himself and the Brian May band performing the title track from his 1992 album.

After a flash of blue light, the 2021 Brian May begins to perform the song as well, before both versions of the Queen guitarist close out the track on stage next to each other.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

“I feel kind of affectionate looking back,” May said of the video, per Rolling Stone. “Looking back at me 30 years ago, a young man with no idea of the incredible journey that was still to come.”

The Queen guitarist’s solo album, which also featured singles ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’ and ‘Driven By You’, will turn 30 next year. While the album has already been reissued, the title track is set to receive a physical release. It will be released on CD and on 7” vinyl on October 22. It will also be coupled with his “Freddie Mercury–inspired” ‘Nothin’ But Blue’.

May’s last solo album, ‘Another World’, came out in 1998. Last week, May explained that, if he ever were to release another solo album, it could be entirely instrumental.

Advertisement

“I do think about it,” May said of the prospect. “And strangely enough, I think it probably would be instrumental this time. Because I have enough ideas. And I have lots of unfinished business.”