Watch Bright Eyes showcase ‘Down In The Weeds…’ on ‘CBS This Morning’

Bright Eyes have showcased their latest album ‘Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was’ in a new performance on CBS’ This Morning.

Delivering the socially-distanced performance, the band ran through two tracks from the album – ‘Persona Non Grata’ and ‘Mariana Trench’.

Oberst was joined by his bandmates Mike Mogis, Nathaniel Walcott and Anna Butterss, alongside the duo Lucius.

You can watch both performances below.

Oberst also recently guested on Matty Healy’s ‘In Conversation’ podcast, and he spoke about how the new Bright Eyes record addresses loss.

“Loss is a pretty big theme in the new songs,” he said. “I’ve lost friends and I’ve lost people over the years but I only had two brothers, so when you lose one of your brothers, it’s just a life-changing event where this thing that had always been a foundation of your life is gone.

“Trying to pick up the pieces and move on from that, it’s a hard thing.”

In a four-star review of ‘Down In The Weeds…‘, NME wrote: “As with the best of Bright Eyes, there’s a bittersweet meeting of macabre words and folky tunefulness. There’s a bubbling new wave lightness to ‘Mariana Trench’, as Oberst reflects a society “where selfishness is currency – people spend more than they make”.

“Yet the real highlight arrives when he captures a certain Anglo-melancholy on the UK-referencing break-up song ‘Calais To Dover”, traversing a nauseating ferry ride and some sad English scenes, before erupting to an epic and surprising Americana wig-out.”