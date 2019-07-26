Watch Bring Me The Horizon’s intense new video for ‘sugar honey ice & tea’

Anything goes in the band's latest visual from their album 'amo'

Bring Me The Horizon have shared an intense, ever-changing new video for ‘sugar honey ice & tea’ – watch the video below.

The latest visual to be lifted from the band’s new album ‘amo’ is a wonderfully colourful thing, switching from live footage to green screen to on-screen animation in the blink of an eye.

In a five-star review of ‘amo’, NME said: “15 years into their career and light years from their deathcore beginnings, Bring Me The Horizon have embarked on an odyssey of diversity in sound, proof that they can do what they want and get away with it.

“There’s nothing as exciting as a surprise that pays off. It ain’t rocket science, it ain’t heavy metal, it’s just class songwriting.”

Watch the video for ‘sugar honey ice & tea’ below:

‘amo’ only came out in January, but the band have already been thinking about new music, and they spoke to NME about the new material they’ve been working on – as well as their love for Kylie Minogue – at last month’s Glastonbury.

“One day I wake up and think I’d like to do something like this but until you sit down and really get into it you just don’t know how it’s going to come out,” the band’s Jordan Fish said. “I wouldn’t wanna try and say ‘Yeah, it has to be like this.’ I know it’s not going to sound like anything we’ve done before.”

He added: “We’ll figure it out when the time’s right. Sometimes it takes you a while when you finish an album to really work out what it is you’ve made, and you have to know what you’ve made in order to know where to take it next. It’s a weird album, I’m still trying to figure out what it is. It’s like pop, rave, a bit of everything so I don’t really know. We’ll have to see what feels right.”