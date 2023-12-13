Watch Bring Me The Horizon and BABYMETAL’s frantic official live video for ‘Kingslayer’

Bring Me The Horizon and BABYMETAL have shared an official video of their recent live performance of their collaboration ‘Kingslayer’.

Both acts performed the track together while on tour in Japan in October with many fans sharing footage of their team up-at the time.

“Three years in the making… was it worth the wait?” BMTH posted on social media. You can watch the official video below.

Previously, BABYMETAL told NME that they’d love to one day work with Bring Me The Horizon and they later collaborated together on ‘Kingslayer’ on BMTH’s 2020 EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.

Speaking about their collaboration with BABYMETAL previously, BMTH’s Oli Sykes said: “We wanted to do something with them for ages. We’ve got a really special connection with them, even though we don’t speak the same language. We don’t hang out or have conversations, but when you see them, it makes you really happy.

“They work so well with the whole idea of this record being cyber-punk-y. It sounds like an anime TV trailer.”

Meanwhile, the band recently released a 10th anniversary reissue of their 2013 LP ‘Sempiternal’.

They are also set to embark on a UK and Ireland arena tour next year. Find a full list of dates and remaining tickets here.

Elsewhere, they will headline next year’s Mad Cool festival alongside Dua Lipa and Pearl Jam.

Next year’s edition of the long-running festival will run between July 10 and 13, and see the event return to the Villaverde site in Madrid. Tickets will be available from December 15 at 11am GTM / 12pm CET from here.