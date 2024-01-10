Watch Bring Me The Horizon debut ‘Kool-Aid’ and duet with Bad Omens’ Noah Sebastian as they kick off UK tour in Cardiff

Bring Me The Horizon gave their new single ‘Kool-Aid’ its live debut last night (January 9) as they kicked off their 2024 UK and Ireland tour in Cardiff. Find footage and the full setlist below.

The Sheffield band took to the stage at the Motorpoint Arena in the Welsh capital where they delivered a 19-song set. In a four-star review, NME described the show as “a blistering comeback statement” that proved BMTH were “still at their best”.

Opening the gig with 2023 single ‘DArkside’, Oli Sykes and co. treated the crowd to the first performance of ‘Kool-Aid’. The latter song was released earlier this month as the latest preview to the group’s upcoming album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’.

Advertisement

Sykes instructed the audience to participate in “the first circle pit ever to this song” during the breakdown. “Way, way, way bigger,” he demanded. “Way fucking bigger! Are you ready?”

At the end of the blistering performance, the frontman and his bandmates were surrounded by roaring pyrotechnics. Check out the fan-shot videos here:

Later, Bring Me The Horizon were joined on stage by Bad Omens frontman Noah Sebastian for a collaborative rendition of ‘Antivist’. The original version of the track appears on BMTH’s fourth studio album ‘Sempiternal’ (2013).

“I wanna introduce someone very special,” Sykes said ahead of the performance. “Can you people make some noise for Noah of Bad Omens?!” Sebastian’s band are opening for BMTH on their current tour.

Advertisement

Last night’s concert also marked the first live date since Bring Me announced that they’d parted ways with keyboardist and studio wiz Jordan Fish just before Christmas.

As NME‘s Tom Morgan noted in our review, Sykes addressed the changes within the group’s camp during an interlude in which the onscreen character EVE ‘asked’ Sykes about the progress of their new release.

“He alludes to ‘internal issues’ and after unveiling some brief snippets of new songs, Sykes jokes that the new music may come out ‘in six years’,” NME said.

Additionally, a user on Reddit captured the moment the singer teased a series of what is believed to be unheard material from ‘…NeX GEn’. One fan-shot clip sees the crowd being asked to record a vocal line for the forthcoming LP.

“Do you compute?” a voiceover from the onscreen interface asked. “You know what? You guys aren’t quite as stupid as you look. OK, let’s begin.”

The audience then chanted along to the line “Hello, Oli. You fucking knobhead” before adding the lyrics “Did you think you had us fooled?” At the end of the segment, Sykes shouted: “You guys are gonna be on the album!”

Tune in here:

Bring Me The Horizon played:

‘DArkside’

‘Empire (Let Them Sing)’

‘MANTRA’

‘Teardrops’

‘AmEN!’

‘Kool-Aid’

Shadow Moses’

‘Obey’

‘DiE4u’

‘Kingslayer’

‘sTrAnGeRs’

‘Diamonds Aren’t Forever’

‘Parasite Eve’

‘Antivist’

‘Drown’

‘Can You Feel My Heart’

‘Doomed’

‘LosT’

‘Throne’

The band are due to resume their 2024 UK and Ireland tour in Bournemouth tonight (January 10) ahead of further dates in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, London and Dublin.

You can find any remaining tickets here, and see the full schedule below.

Bring Me The Horizon will play:

JANUARY 2024

10 – Bournemouth, BIC

12 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

13 – Manchester, AO Arena

14 – Glasgow, OVO Arena

16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

17 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

19 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 – London, The O2

21 – London, The O2

23 – Dublin, 3Arena

Last week, Sykes confirmed that BMTH’s next album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ would be released at some point this summer. Previous singles that are expected to be featured on the record include ‘DArkSide’, ‘LosT’, ‘AmEN!’, ‘DiE4u’ and ‘sTraNgeRs’.

Speaking to NME at Download Festival last June, Sykes described ‘…NeX GEn’ as “unhinged”.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a hyper-pop album, but I’ve definitely been inspired by that world,” he said. “I admire how obnoxious, trashy and in your face that music feels, which is what I was drawn to when I got into emo, hardcore and screamo.

“It’s not that we’ve lost that in our music, but as you become a bigger band, things do get more polished. I want to go the opposite way. Let’s be unhinged, let’s stop trying to make all the edges smooth.”

The frontman went on to explain how “the hope is that this record is pure fun” with “no limits on how or what we want to express”.