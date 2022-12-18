Watch Bring Me The Horizon perform ‘Antivist’ with Pabllo Vittar

Bring Me The Horizon performed the last show of the Latin American leg of their ‘Post Human‘ tour on Friday night (December 16) with a headline show at the 7,000 capacity Vibra São Paulo.

During their show, Bring Me The Horizon brought local legend Pabllo Vittar onstage to perform their 2013 political rager ‘Antivist’.

Check out fan-shot footage of the performance below:

ROLOU ANTIVIST COM A PABLLO VITTAR pic.twitter.com/rqFUBe79d8 — Bring Me The Horizon BR (@BMTH_BRA) December 17, 2022

Bring Me The Horizon with Pabllo Vittar in São Paulo 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/GI7nHZaDsr — BMTH stan for lyfe (@bmthstan4lyfe) December 18, 2022

não gente mas a pabllo no show do bmth me pegou MUITO! AAAAAA pic.twitter.com/GPjV56LXR4 — matheos (@hm_galeno) December 17, 2022

Following the show, Vittar shared backstage photos alongside Bring Me The Horizon vocalist Oli Sykes before writing: “What an amazing night. Thanks Bring Me The Horizon for having me!! I love you Oli Sykes”.

Bring Me The Horizon are set to perform alongside Slipknot tonight (December 18) as part of Knotfest Brasil, before starting the European leg of their ‘Post Human’ tour in February 2023.

Despite recording over 45 songs for their next project, the band toured North America earlier this year with a studio attached to their tour bus. They’ve been teasing new music via tour diary videos with one snippet apparently inspired by My Chemical Romance.

Speaking to NME recently, Sykes confirmed that the band are still planning to continue with their ‘Post Human’ EP series.

The Sheffield band released the nine-track ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ collection in October 2020, with Bring Me telling NME that the project served as the first instalment of a four-part series.

Bring Me The Horizon are also set to headline Download Festival 2023 alongside Slipknot and Metallica, who’ll be performing two completely different sets over two nights.

Speaking to NME about the booking, Download Festival organiser Andrew Copping said: “We’ve been talking about them headlining for some time but it has never felt right. The band were always keen to do it and there’s been a number of heated discussions about it over the years but I always wanted them to headline when it was absolutely right.”

“Now, with a number of arena tours under their belt, some big albums and them headlining Reading And Leeds earlier this year, we just knew 2023 was going to be the perfect year for them,” he continued. “With it being our 20th anniversary, I knew it was going to be a big year for us as a festival and I wanted them to be a part of that.”

Download 2023 takes place June 8 to June 11, 2023. Tickets are onsale now.