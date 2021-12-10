Watch Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix jam to ‘Last Resort’

Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes has teamed up with Papa Roach‘s Jacoby Shaddix to perform the latter band’s classic track ‘Last Resort’.

The pair delivered a joint rendition of the 2000 single at Los Angeles’ Emo Nite event, which celebrated its seventh anniversary last week.

BMTH later shared footage of Sykes and Shaddix behind the decks. The YouTube Shorts clip, titled ‘LoSinG My s1ghT, lOsinG mY miND’, sees the pair singing behind DJ decks as a packed-out room of fans watches on.

You can watch the snippet here:

Additional pro-footage of the collaboration appears in Emo Nite’s official ‘7 Year Anniversary Recap’ video, which you can watch above.

“This was the best 7th birthday party we could have asked for,” a description reads. “This year’s anniversary show was a little different, because it truly was a celebration of survival.

“We made it another year. barely. But we made it, and we owe it all to you. For nearly two years we couldn’t do what we love to do, but you guys banded together, built relationships online and our community only got stronger.”

Organisers went on to thank attendees for “letting us do weird shit (like hire a harpist to play Owl City in an opera box at a dance club, or make state champs dress up like angels ??), and allowing us to grow and change and try new things and raise the bar for ourselves creatively every day.”