Watch Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Bruno Mars and more perform Grammys 2021 In Memoriam tribute

Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Bruno Mars and more paid tribute to lost stars of the music world during the Grammys 2021 In Memoriam segment.

Ahead of the performances, host Trevor Noah noted that due to the tragic number of lives lost in the last year, not all would be able to be recognised in the section, but would be remembered online instead.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak returned to the stage after debuting their new project Silk Sonic to pay tribute to Little Richard. Paak took on drumming duties while Mars sang on a medley of ‘Long Tall Sally’ and ‘Good Golly Miss Molly’. “We love you Little Richard,” Mars said as the performance ended.

Confira a performance completa de Bruno Mars e Anderson.Paak numa homenagem a Little Richard, no #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/s2m2MOMlpz — No Instante – A informação agora (@NoInstante_n10_) March 15, 2021

After Lionel Richie honoured Kenny Rogers and Brandi Carlile paid tribute to John Prine, Howard and Martin teamed up to cover ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. The original was written by Gerry Marsden of Gerry And The Pacemakers, who died last year. Martin played the piano as the Alabama Shakes singer delivered some powerful vocals.

Chris Martin y Brittany Howard cantando 'You’ll Never Walk Alone' para el "In Memoriam" de los #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/Ie8v7gU09h — +Coldplay videos (@Coldplaymedios) March 15, 2021

Watch the Grammys 2021 In Memoriam performances above.

The Grammys 2021 took place in Los Angeles tonight (March 14) and saw performances from Harry Styles, BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, and Haim, amongst others.

Beyoncé was the big winner of the night, taking home four awards and breaking the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist and by any singer, male or female. You can catch up with all of the winners from the Grammys 2021 here now.