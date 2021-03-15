News Music News

Watch Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Bruno Mars and more perform Grammys 2021 In Memoriam tribute

The stars paid tribute to the figures of the music world we lost in 2020

By Rhian Daly
Chris Martin, Brittany Howard
Chris Martin and Brittany Howard at the Grammys 2021 CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Bruno Mars and more paid tribute to lost stars of the music world during the Grammys 2021 In Memoriam segment.

Ahead of the performances, host Trevor Noah noted that due to the tragic number of lives lost in the last year, not all would be able to be recognised in the section, but would be remembered online instead.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak returned to the stage after debuting their new project Silk Sonic to pay tribute to Little Richard. Paak took on drumming duties while Mars sang on a medley of ‘Long Tall Sally’ and ‘Good Golly Miss Molly’. “We love you Little Richard,” Mars said as the performance ended.

Advertisement

After Lionel Richie honoured Kenny Rogers and Brandi Carlile paid tribute to John Prine, Howard and Martin teamed up to cover ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. The original was written by Gerry Marsden of Gerry And The Pacemakers, who died last year. Martin played the piano as the Alabama Shakes singer delivered some powerful vocals.

Watch the Grammys 2021 In Memoriam performances above.

The Grammys 2021 took place in Los Angeles tonight (March 14) and saw performances from Harry Styles, BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, and Haim, amongst others.

Advertisement

Beyoncé was the big winner of the night, taking home four awards and breaking the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist and by any singer, male or female. You can catch up with all of the winners from the Grammys 2021 here now.

Advertisement
Advertisement