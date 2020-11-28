Watch Brittany Howard’s powerful Nina Simone cover on ‘Colbert’

Brittany Howard stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week and played a Nina Simone cover – watch below.

The performance came after the Alabama Shakes vocalist secured five Grammy nominations this week.

Heading to Colbert on Tuesday night (November 24), Howard performed an impassioned. cover of Simone’s track ‘Revolution’, a song she has been covering live at pre-pandemic gigs. Watch footage below.

Howard’s five Grammy nominations come in the categories of Best Rock Performance (‘Stay High’), Best Alternative Music Album (her debut solo album ‘Jaime’), Best R&B Performance (‘Goat Head’)’ and Best American Roots Performance (‘Short and Sweet’).

Howard’s nomination for Best Rock Performance is one of a list of all-female nominees, the first time this has ever happened in the history of the Grammys.

Other nominees for Best Rock Performance include Fiona Apple for ‘Shameika’, Phoebe Bridgers for ‘Kyoto’, ‘The Steps’ by Haim, Grace Potter’s ‘Daylight’, and ‘Not’ by Big Thief, the band fronted by Adrianne Lenker.

NME spoke to Brittany Howard last year about her debut solo album ‘Jaime’, which pays homage to her late sister who died from cancer as a teenager. “She was the beginning of everything for me,” Howard said. “She definitely trained me up and taught me about songs.

“She’d be like, ‘Brittany, if we’re going to write a song, you’ve got to have a verse and you’ve got to have a chorus.’ We were little kids! Seeing our names together on the album is appropriate – I feel like we did it together.”