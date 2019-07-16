Watch ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine”s Terry Crews star in Brittany Howard’s new video for ‘Stay High’

The Alabama Shakes singer has given another taste of her solo LP

Alabama Shakes‘ Brittany Howard has released another new solo track called ‘Stay High’, which sees Terry Crews star in its official video. Check it out below.

The lead singer turned solo star detailed her upcoming debut album, ‘Jaime’, last month. Previously previewed with lead single ‘History Repeats’, the record is due for release in September.

Now, Howard has offered up another slice of the LP. The ‘Stay High’ visuals see Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Terry Crews portray a construction worker who lip-syncs the single as he goes about his day. Howard herself also appears throughout, playing a supermarket cashier among other roles.

“This video is shot in my home town of Athens, Alabama. The actors are my family and friends,” Howard explained via a press release. “Terry Crews plays a man who isn’t out to change the world, he plays a man who just wants to come home to those who understand and love him best. We see his inner beauty, grace and humanity in a place that is so often misunderstood.”

Crews said of his involvement: “I got an email from the Brittany Howard, asking me to be a part of a song she wrote that was all about her dad and how special he was to the family. And she poured her heart out in this letter. I couldn’t believe it.

“Brittany was like, ‘we can shoot it in L.A.,’ and I said, ‘No, I’m coming to you, we’re going to Alabama. We’re going to where you grew up, to where your family is.”

Howard previously revealed that the title of her new album is a tribute to her late sister, who died of cancer when the two were still teenagers.

‘Jaime’ will be released on September 20 via Columbia Records.