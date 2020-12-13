Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played live on Saturday Night Live last night (December 12), marking their first public performance together in nearly four years.

Introduced by guest host Timothée Chalamet, Springsteen played ‘Ghosts’ and ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’ from his new album ‘Letter To You’.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, not every member of the legendary ensemble was present for the performance. Springsteen had previously announced that founding bassist Garry Tallent and violinist Soozie Tyrell would be absent due to “restrictions and concerns,” with Disciples of Soul’s Jack Daley filling in for Tallent.

Watch both performances below:

‘Letter to You’, which was released on October 23, is the first to feature The E Street Band since 2014’s ‘High Hopes’.

The album was accompanied by a film of the same name charting the recording sessions and reflecting on his career. In a four-star review, NME said: “Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Letter To You’ might finish with him looking for the hope within the darkness, but when he says ‘there’s only so much time left,’ it’s a stark reminder that everyone – even legends like Springsteen – won’t be around for ever.”

Earlier this month (December 8), Springsteen teamed up with Bleachers to perform their song ‘Chinatown’ together.

Jack Antonoff and co. filmed the full-band performance on the roof of Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

Discussing working with The Boss, Antonoff said it was “the honour of a lifetime”.