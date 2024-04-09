Watch Bruce Springsteen enlist Tom Morello for two tour debuts

Bruce Springsteen has enlisted the help of Tom Morello to perform two songs for the first time on his ongoing tour – see the performances below.

READ MORE: 50 music biopics to see before you die

This past weekend (April 7), Springsteen brought the ongoing Springsteen & E Street 2024 tour to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. Springsteen and co. kicked off the night with ‘Open All Night’, which marked the first time the track was performed on this current tour, as well as the first time it’s been played live since 2014. During the same show, he also performed ‘Sherry Darling’ for the first time during the current tour.

Later during the show, Springsteen invited Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave fame to make two more tour debuts in the form of 2001’s ‘American Skin (41 Shots)’ and 1995’s ‘The Ghost Of Tom Joad’. Besides marking the first time these songs were performed during the 2024 tour, April 7 was also the first time that they have been played live in a long while.

Advertisement

‘American Skin (41 Shots)’ was last performed live as a full band in 2017, while ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad’ was last performed with the E Street Band in 2016. Watch fan-shot footage of the Morello-assisted ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad’ below.

In other Bruce Springsteen news, the Boss recently took part in Mark Knopfler’s star-studded charity re-recording of ‘Going Home’, which starred the likes of Queen‘s Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and many more.

Recommended

He also made a cameo appearance in a recent episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and announced details of a career-spanning compilation, titled ‘Best Of Bruce Springsteen’ – due for release on Friday, April 19 via Sony Music.

Later this summer, The Boss is set to return to this side of the pond for his 2024 UK and Ireland tour – find any remaining tickets here.

it has also been reported that The Bear and The Iron Claw star Jeremy Allen White is seemingly set to portray a young Springsteen in an upcoming film that will chronicle The Boss making his beloved ‘Nebraska’ album.