Watch Bruce Springsteen give ‘Addicted To Romance’ its live debut at Stand Up For Heroes show

Bruce Springsteen has made a surprise appearance at a charity event and performed the live debut of his new song ‘Addicted To Romance’. Check it out below.

The moment took place last night (November 6), when Springsteen made a surprise appearance at the annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit event, held at the David Geffen Hall in New York.

The night usually consists of live music performances and live sets from comedians, all in a bid to raise funds for wounded veterans. Usually, it is a yearly tradition for The Boss to appear at the event and try his hand at some stand-up, however, with him being on tour with the E Street Band this year, he was not scheduled to appear at the 2023 instalment.

Instead, another American singer-songwriter, John Mellencamp, was scheduled to headline the event.

However, since Springsteen was forced to cancel his remaining 2023 tour dates back in September due to a peptic ulcer, he caught fans off-guard by making a surprise appearance on the night.

“I’m going to bring out one of the best songwriters of our generation, and he’s my big brother, and I’ve looked up to him my whole life,” Mellencamp told the audience, introducing Springsteen to the stage (via Stereogum). “Ladies and gentlemen, Bruce Springsteen.”

From there, Springsteen proceeded to play a brief five-song set for the crowd at the charity event, and even broke out the first-ever live performance of his recently released track ‘Addicted To Romance’.

The track is a soundtrack song that Springsteen recorded alongside Bryce Dessner of The National and, according to Setlist.FM, the rendition marked its first-ever live performance. Watch it in full above.

It wasn’t the only live debut of the night either, as the iconic American songwriter also went to play ‘The Power Of Prayer’, from 2020’s ‘Letter To You’, live for the first time, as well as his 2021 duet with Mellencamp titled ‘Wasted Days’ – which the two performed together.

Elsewhere in the set, Springsteen broke out two fan favourites from his legendary ‘Born In The USA’ LP: ‘Working On The Highway’ and ‘Dancing In The Dark’. Find more footage from the set below and learn more about Stand Up For Heroes here.

In other Bruce Springsteen news, earlier this month guitarist Steven Van Zandt confirmed that The Boss is on the mend and in “great shape” while undergoing treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

He and his band also announced a new run of European shows recently, including two UK dates in London. Tickets are available now and you can buy yours here.