Watch Bruce Springsteen join The Killers at Madison Square Garden

Bruce Springsteen was the special guest at The Killers‘ second Madison Square Garden show last night (October 1) – watch his three-song cameo below.

Brandon Flowers and co. were playing their second of two dates at the legendary New York venue in support of their albums ‘Imploding the Mirage’ and ‘Pressure Machine’.

During the show, Springsteen came on stage to perform the pair’s 2021 collaboration ‘Dustland’ as well as his hits ‘Badlands’ and ‘Born To Run’, joined by his bandmate Jake Clemons, the saxophonist nephew of the late and legendary E Street Band member Clarence Clemons.

“That’s a hell of a band,” Springsteen told Flowers of his admiration of The Killers and their live show in 2020. “Recently when I caught you, it may have been Glastonbury, the band was so good. You guys have developed such an incredible live show. Really something to be proud of.”

Watch them run through the hits at MSG below.

Across their current US tour, The Killers have been welcoming a number of special guests to the stage. When the tour kicked off in August, support act Johnny Marr joined The Killers to perform Smiths classics, while the first night at Madison Square Garden (September 30) welcomed a mini Smiths reunion, with bassist Andy Rourke joining Marr to perform ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ and ‘How Soon Is Now?’.

Earlier in the tour, Lindsay Buckingham joined The Killers on stage to perform the Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Go your Own Way’.

The Killers’ US tour with Johnny Marr continues tomorrow (October 3) at Boston’s TD Garden and runs until mid-October where it wraps up with a Washington D.C. show.

See the full list of remaining dates below and pick up tickets here.

OCTOBER 2022

1 – New York, Madison Square Garden

3 – Boston, TD Garden

4 – University Park, Bryce Jordan Center

6 – Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center

7 – Cleveland, Wolstein Center

8 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

10 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena