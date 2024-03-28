Watch Bruce Springsteen join Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers on stage in Brooklyn

Bruce Springsteen joined country superstar Zach Bryan on stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last night (March 27) – check out the footage below.

The Boss took time out from his own tour, which is currently on the West Coast of the US, to fly over to New York for the appearance.

Bryan was sporting a Springsteen shirt for the performance, and the two musicians played a version of Bryan’s as-yet-unreleased song ‘Sandpaper’, as well as his 2019 song ‘Revival’, for which they were joined on stage by Maggie Rogers.

Advertisement

Zach Bryan, Bruce Springsteen and Maggie Rogers on Revival in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/S27jytJ4r8 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 28, 2024

The 2024 leg of Springsteen’s current world tour restarted last week after the Boss had to postpone a hefty chunk of shows in 2023 due to health concerns.

The worries arose towards the end of last year, when the singer-songwriter needed to be treated for peptic ulcer disease, and was forced to delay all of his shows after playing in New Jersey on September 3.

On March 19, he returned to the stage in Phoenix, Arizona, playing a set incorporating tracks from across his extensive discography, ranging from his first album, ‘Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.’, through 2022’s ‘Only the Strong Survive’.

Advertisement

Later this summer, The Boss is set to return to this side of the pond for his 2024 UK and Ireland tour – find any remaining tickets here. He has also announced details of a career-spanning compilation, titled ‘Best Of Bruce Springsteen’ – due for release on Friday, April 19 via Sony Music.

In other Springsteen news, the Boss recently took part in Mark Knopfler’s star-studded charity re-recording of ‘Going Home’, which starred the likes of Queen‘s Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and many more.

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is reportedly being eyed to portray the singer in an upcoming film about the making of his 1982 album ‘Nebraska’.

Springsteen is also set to become the first international songwriter to become a Fellow of The Ivors Academy at a ceremony on May 23.