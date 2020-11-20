Watch Bruce Springsteen perform acoustic tracks from ‘Letter To You’ at virtual Stand Up For Heroes gig

Bruce Springsteen performed three acoustic tracks at this year’s Stand Up For Heroes benefit gig last night (November 19).

The Boss performed ‘House Of A Thousand Guitars’ from his new ‘Letter To You’ album, with wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa, in an empty New Jersey bar.

Springsteen also played a solo-acoustic version of ‘Long Walk Home’, from his 2007 album ‘Magic’ before teaming up with Scialfa again for a rendition of ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’ from his new album. You can watch the performance below.

Other artists who performed on the night included Sheryl Crow and Brad Paisley.

Springsteen released his 20th studio album, ‘Letter To You’, last month. A film that accompanied the LP was also released.

Reviewing ‘Letter To You’, NME called the record “his best work in 20 years,” writing: “A powerful synthesis of past and present, ‘Letter To You’ shows us the strength that can be found in sorrow.”

Meanwhile, the Boss recently became the first artist to have a Top Five album in each of the last six decades.

Springsteen scored two Top Five albums on the Billboard Hot 200 in the 1970s, first with ‘Born To Run’ and later with ‘Darkness On The Edge Of Town’. In the ‘80s, he hit the upper levels of the chart with the Number One album ‘The River’, along with ‘Nebraska’, ‘Born In The USA’, ‘Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 1975-1985’, and ‘Tunnel Of Love’.

The ‘90s, meanwhile, saw him score a Number Two and Number Three album with ‘Human Touch’ and ‘Lucky Town’ respectively, and a Number One with his 1995 ‘Greatest Hits’ compilation. A decade later, ‘The Rising’, ‘Devils & Dust’, ‘We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions’, ‘Magic’ and ‘Working On A Dream’ all charted within the Top Five.

Most recently, he achieved four Top Fives in the 2010s, including his most recent – 2019’s ‘Western Stars’ while ‘Letter To You’ entered the Billboard Hot 200 at Number Two to complete the achievement.