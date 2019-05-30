Watch Bruce Springsteen perform new song ‘Tucson Train’ in black-and-white video

The Boss has revealed another track from his new album 'Western Stars'

Bruce Springsteen has shared a black-and-white performance video for his new song, ‘Tucson Train’.

The track is the latest to be taken from his upcoming new album, ‘Western Stars’, which is due for release on June 14. It follows previous singles ‘Hello Sunshine’ and ‘There Goes My Miracle’.

The video for ‘Tucson Train’ was directed by Thom Zimny, who has previously worked with Springsteen on his Netflix special Springsteen On Broadway as well as his The Ties That Bind documentary, which chronicled the album ‘The River’. You can watch the video below now.

When announcing ‘Western Stars’ last month, the star said: “This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It’s a jewel box of a record.”

A press release added that the album will “take inspiration in part from the Southern California pop records of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.”

Meanwhile, Springsteen recently confirmed that he will release a new album and tour with the E Street Band in 2020. Speaking to Italian news site Repubblica, he explained: “I’ll record with the E Street Band in the autumn, and when we are done, we’ll go on tour [next year].”

His comments follow him telling Martin Scorsese in an interview to promote Springsteen On Broadway: “About a month or so ago, I wrote almost an album’s worth of material for the band.”

Springsteen’s last release came in 2018’s ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ soundtrack album, which came complete with performances of 15 of his best-loved songs from throughout his career.