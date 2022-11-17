Watch Bruce Springsteen perform ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Bruce Springsteen performed a live rendition of ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on an episode of The Tonight Show on Tuesday (November 15).

The song – a cover of the 1970 Tyrone Davis original – is lifted from Springsteen’s soul covers album ‘Only the Strong Survive’, which was released last week.

Last night’s Fallon appearance formed part of Springsteen’s three-night stint on the talk show, having performed his version of Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ earlier this week. Watch The Boss play ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ below:

Springsteen’s final Fallon performance took place yesterday (November 16), with the singer set to return to the show for a Thanksgiving episode later this month.

During a sit-down interview with Fallon on Monday, Springsteen settled the debate around the lyrics to his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. The Boss admitted that although the song’s opening lyric is written as “Mary’s dress waves”, he’s replaced the final word with “sways” during live performances for 50 years.

Springsteen’s three-night Fallon takeover – which marked his first appearance on the show as a musical guest – is to promote his 21st studio album, ‘Only the Strong Survive’. In addition to his versions of Davis and Wilson, the tracklist features covers of songs by Jerry Butler (the title track), Commodores (‘Night Shift’), and The Temptations (‘I Wish It Would Rain)’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “The Boss shines a light on the greats of the past and leans into his full vocal prowess with this beautiful celebration of soul music.”

A day after its release, Springsteen revealed that he had scrapped an “entire record” to make way for ‘Only The Strong Survive). Speaking of the shelved project in an interview with Edith Bowman, Springsteen said: “I made an entire record that I threw out, and it’ll show up in different places, and there were some good things on it but didn’t feel quite right.”