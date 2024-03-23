Watch Bruce Springsteen play a raucous ‘Viva Las Vegas’ in Sin City

Bruce Springsteen returned to Las Vegas last night (March 22), greeting the city with a rendition of Elvis Presley’s ‘Viva Las Vegas’ – check out the footage below.

The track was included as one of a number of surprise setlist inclusions at the show, which also saw songs like 1992’s ‘Roll of the Dice’ and 1978’s ‘Racing in the Street’ get their first outings in several years.

It was the second show of the 2024 leg of Springsteen’s current world tour, which has restarted after the Boss had to postpone a hefty chunk of shows in 2023 due to health concerns.

The worries arose towards the end of last year, when the singer-songwriter needed to be treated for peptic ulcer disease, and was forced to delay all of his shows after playing in New Jersey on September 3.

On March 19, they returned to the stage in Phoenix, Arizona, playing a set incorporating tracks from across his extensive discography, ranging from his first album, ‘Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.’, through 2022’s ‘Only the Strong Survive’.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band played in Las Vegas on March 22:

‘Roll of the Dice’

‘Lonesome Day’

‘Prove It All Night’

‘No Surrender’

‘Ghosts’

‘Letter to You’

‘The Promised Land’

‘Spirit in the Night’

‘Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)’

‘Nightshift’

‘Mary’s Place’

‘Hungry Heart’

‘Racing in the Street’

‘Last Man Standing’

‘Backstreets’

‘Because the Night’

‘She’s the One’

‘Wrecking Ball’

‘The Rising’

‘Badlands’

‘Thunder Road’

‘Viva Las Vegas’

‘Born to Run’

‘Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)’

‘Glory Days’

‘Dancing in the Dark’

‘Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out’

‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’

In other Bruce Springsteen news, the Boss recently took part in Mark Knopfler’s star-studded charity re-recording of ‘Going Home’, which starred the likes of Queen‘s Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and many more.

He also made a cameo appearance in a recent episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and announced details of a career-spanning compilation, titled ‘Best Of Bruce Springsteen’ – due for release on Friday, April 19 via Sony Music.

Later this summer, The Boss is set to return to this side of the pond for his 2024 UK and Ireland tour – find any remaining tickets here.