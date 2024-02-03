Watch Bruce Springsteen join Jon Bon Jovi on stage in Los Angeles

Bruce Springsteen joined Jon Bon Jovi on stage in Los Angeles last night as the latter was honoured with the MusiCares Person of the Year Award. Check out the footage below.

The two rockers joined for a rendition of Bon Jovi’s ‘Who Says You Can’t Go Home’, as well as the Boss’ ‘The Promised Land’. Bon Jovi also debuted a new song by the name of ‘Legendary’.

The event went down at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and featured additional performances from Shania Twain, Sammy Hagar, Goo Goo Dolls and Jason Isbell. The night finished with many of the artists joining together for a performance of ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’.

Earlier this week, Springsteen paid tribute to his mother Adele, who died on January 31 at the age of 98. During his speech at the end of the show, Bon Jovi made note of the fact. “Bruce’s mom passed two days ago,” he said. “When I first got the news, he was already on the airplane on the way here. But he wanted to be here tonight for MusiCares. And he wanted to be here tonight for me, and I’m forever grateful to you.”

Bon Jovi’s long-time former bandmate Richie Sambora had been rumoured to be making an appearance at the show, but that circumstance did not materialise. Sambora left the band Bon Jovi in 2013, citing “personal reasons”.

The MusiCares Person of the Year is an annual gala hosted by the titular non-profit organisation, which is affiliated to the Recording Academy and the Grammys. The award has been handed out since 1991, with recent recipients including Smokey Robinson, Joni Mitchell and Dolly Parton.

Last month, it was reported that Hulu had acquired a new documentary about Bon Jovi. Titled Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, it is set to premiere on April 26.