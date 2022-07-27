Watch Bruce Springsteen play ‘Chinatown’ with Bleachers in New York

Bruce Springsteen joined Bleachers on stage in New York last night (July 26) to perform ‘Chinatown’ – check out the fan-shot footage below.

The Boss teamed up with the Jack Antonoff-led band on the track in late 2020. That December, the two New Jersey acts recorded a stripped-back rendition of the song on the roof of Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

During the latest show of their 2022 North American tour, Bleachers surprised the crowd at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall by inviting Springsteen to join them once again for ‘Chinatown’, per Spin.

The live collaboration marked the first time band had played the cut in its fully-electric form with The Boss. “We’ve only ever done it acoustic before, so let’s tear the fuckin’ roof off this place,” Antonoff said.

You can watch a video of the team-up here:

Elsewhere in last night’s gig, Bleachers paid further homage to their home city by covering ‘Jersey Girl’ by Tom Waits (via Setlist.FM).

Antonoff and co. have just two shows remaining on their lengthy 2022 North American tour: Lewiston tonight (July 27) and Cooperstown on Friday (July 29).

During their set at the Newport Folk Festival last Saturday (July 23), Bleachers were joined on stage by Clairo and Lucy Dacus to perform a joint cover of The National’s ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’.

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen recently surprised the crowd at Glastonbury 2022 by making a guest appearance during Paul McCartney’s headline show.

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band will hit the road in the UK and the US next year, reuniting for the first time since 2017.