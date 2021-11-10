Bruce Springsteen performed four acoustic tracks at this year’s Stand Up For Heroes benefit gig on Monday night (November 8).

READ MORE: Every single Bruce Springsteen album ranked in order of greatness

Performing at Alice Tully Hall in New York, The Boss performed ‘I’ll Work For Your Love’ from 2007’s ‘Magic’, the title track from last year’s ‘Letter To You’ album, and classic tracks ‘Hungry Heart’ and ‘Dancing In The Dark’.

Running since 2007, Stand Up For Heroes is an annual gig that benefits the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which supports charities and runs programs benefitting US veterans.

Advertisement

The show has been a regular event for Springsteen for many years, supporting US war veterans, with the 2020 edition being broadcast as a virtual event as he performed from an empty New Jersey bar.

The legendary songwriter shared the bill with comedians like Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, and Nikki Glaser, and told a few crude jokes of his own between songs – you can watch the performance below.

Here's @springsteen's full set from Stand Up for Heroes tonight. 1) "I'll Work For Your Love" https://t.co/klhj2pFzTk — Ken Rosen (@Krosen) November 9, 2021

2) an absolutely killer "Letter to You" – my favorite performance of the song yet. https://t.co/3XqCDAt5Fo — Ken Rosen (@Krosen) November 9, 2021

3) a delightful surprise: an acoustic "Hungry Heart" https://t.co/sd7HxQY7LN — Ken Rosen (@Krosen) November 9, 2021

and finally 4) an acoustic "Dancing in the Dark" that really wanted to be a full-band performance. Get this man on the road! https://t.co/gr8LLLUDC8 — Ken Rosen (@Krosen) November 9, 2021

Advertisement

Springsteen released his 20th studio album, ‘Letter To You’, last year. A film that accompanied the LP was also released.

Reviewing ‘Letter To You’, NME called the record “his best work in 20 years,” writing: “A powerful synthesis of past and present, ‘Letter To You’ shows us the strength that can be found in sorrow.”

Last week (November 3) it was revealed that Springsteen is reportedly in talks to sell his recorded catalogue to Sony Music.

According to sources (via Billboard), the deal between The Boss and the US global music company is almost complete. The musician is also looking to sell off his publishing catalogue.

It’s said that Springsteen has set his sights on upwards of $350million (£256.5million) for both the publishing and recorded masters.