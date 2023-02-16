Watch Bruce Springsteen throw his guitar and hit guitar tech in the head

Bruce Springsteen accidentally struck his guitar tech in the head during a show this month after the rocker launched his instrument into the air.

The musician is currently on a US tour with his E Street Band, the first time they have hit the road in six years.

Performing in Atlanta, Georgia on February 3, Springsteen tossed his guitar to assistant Kevin Buell – a routine move during his shows – but slipped through the tech’s fingers and struck him on the head.

In a video posted to YouTube, Buell can be seen stumbling to the ground on stage before The Boss walks over to check on his crew member, who appeared to be mostly unharmed as Springsteen walks away with a smile.

You can watch the footage below.

In other tour news, earlier this week Springsteen performed ‘If I Was The Priest’ for the first time in 51 years.

“I wrote this song. I was 22, 15 years ago,” the musician joked on Tuesday night (February 14) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. “And I still don’t have a clue what the fuck it’s about.”

The last known live performance was May 2, 1972, at New York’s Gaslight Au Go Go nightclub.

The musician was also forced to perform a scaled back show in Dallas, Texas last weekend without three members of the E Street Band due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Springsteen and The National’s Bryce Dessner have teamed up for new song ‘Addicted To Romance’, which will be heard for the first time during the screening of new romantic comedy She Came To Me today (February 16).