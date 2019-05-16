Watch BTS channel The Beatles during ‘Boy With Luv’ performance on ‘Colbert’

Pretty good.

BTS channelled the spirit of The Beatles last night as they delivered one of their biggest US TV performances on The Tonight Show With Stephen Colbert.

In a nod to the Fab Four, the K-Pop giants took inspiration from The Beatles’ 1964 debut on the Ed Sullivan Show for their performance of ‘Boy With Luv’.

As their fans watched on, the band donned black and white suits they performed in front of a drum set which featured their name in a Beatles-esque font.

Even Colbert himself was in on the fun – dressing as Ed Sullivan and introducing the black and white performance.

While the two acts couldn’t be more different, the Beatles performance comes after BTS joined the Liverpool icons in becoming only the second act to score three US number one albums in less than a year.

The performance came as BTS continue their US tour with massive stadium shows – which included a stop off in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Describing the show, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “BTS make history might be a slightly redundant phrase these days – it seems as natural a daily activity to them as breathing. But, as they kick off their debut world stadium tour and once again make history as the first Korean group to do so, it feels like they’re far from done with their mind-blowing achievements. Strap yourself in like Jungkook and get ready to enjoy a stunning ride.”

Meanwhile, BTS are set to make history as they become the first Korean act to play Wembley Stadium on June 1 and 2. It was recently announced that the gig will be streamed online.