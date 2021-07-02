Watch BTS’ colourful performances of ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’ for SiriusXM

BTS have shared new live performances of ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’ for SiriusXM – watch footage below.

As part of yesterday’s (July 1) HITS 1 on 1 show, the K-pop band also gave a short interview alongside playing their two recent chart-topping hits.

After performing ‘Dynamite’ all sat together on a sofa, the performance then panned to a separate yellow room where the band ran through a choreographed routine while performing ‘Butter’.

See the pair of performances and short interview below:

Earlier this week, BTS’ ‘Butter’ topped the Billboard Top 100 chart for the fifth consecutive week – smashing the record previously held by Aerosmith‘s 1998 hit ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’.

The record comes ahead of the release of the band’s new single ‘Permission To Dance’, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran and will appear on the CD edition of ‘Butter’, set for release next Friday (July 9).

Sheeran revealed last week that he had written a new song for the K-Pop group, having earned a credit on their 2019 single ‘Make It Right’ (from ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’). He described the seven-piece as “super, super cool guys”.

Sheeran previously said that the team-up would appear on BTS’ next record, which is also rumoured to arrive this month.

Announcing the upcoming ‘Butter’ CD in June, Big Hit Music said that the then-unknown second track “will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy”. The physical release coincides with the eighth “birthday” of the ARMYs, BTS’ official fanbase.

According to preview images, the CD will be available in two styles: an orange “peaches” version and a yellow “cream” version.