Watch BTS discover a bright new world in ‘Stay Gold’ video

BTS have shared the video for ‘Stay Gold’ – their latest Japanese-language single, which was released earlier this month.

The track is set to feature on the band’s upcoming Japanese album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~’, which will be released on July 15.

In the video, which was directed by Ko Yoo Jeong, the seven-piece Korean band are shown individually in various dark and dingy locations, interspersed with scenes of them hanging out together in lighter settings.

As the video draws to a close, they emerge from the dark spaces and discover a brighter world filled with purple flowers and lush nature. Watch it below now.

‘Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~’ marks the band’s fourth Japanese studio album and their first since 2018’s ‘Face Yourself’. It will feature Japanese versions of previous releases including ‘IDOL’, ‘Boy With Luv’, and ‘Fake Love’, as well as the 2019 Japanese single ‘Lights’. ‘Stay Gold’ will be joined by another brand new track, ‘Your Eyes Tell’, which was written by singer Jungkook.

In February, BTS released their latest Korean album, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’. In a four-star review, NME said: “‘7’ arrives after the longest gap between BTS releases (10 months in all) but, as an album full of big ideas, strong conviction and unguarded emotion, it’s more than worth the wait […] Here’s to another seven years with Korea’s global heavyweights.”

Since that record’s release, the band have begun working on its follow-up, utilising the time they would have spent touring to work on the album. They have been showing some insight into the process through live-streams of group meetings about the project.

BTS were scheduled to begin their ‘Map Of The Soul’ tour in Seoul in April, with further dates in the US, Japan, the UK and Europe across the summer. However, the tour was forced to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.