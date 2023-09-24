Watch BTS’ Jungkook and Latto perform ‘Seven’ at Global Citizen 2023

BTS‘ Jungkook and Latto performed their hit track ‘Seven’ at Global Citizen Festival 2023 in New York this weekend – check out footage below.

The K-pop star made his debut appearance at the festival on Saturday (September 23), which took place at the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park.

During his headline set, Jungkook performed his summer anthem and surprised fans with US rapper Latto who emerged on stage to perform her verse in the song.

Check out fan-shot footage the moment below.

Jungkook’s set also included his first-ever live performance of ‘Still With You‘ which he released in 2020, but was only made available on streaming services this summer.

“Thank you all for coming in the rain,” he told fans (via Rolling Stone). “I love you guys.”

He also treated fans to a medley of BTS songs including ‘Permission to Dance’, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’.

At the end of his set, Jungkook played a video teaser for his next single ‘3D’, which will feature Jack Harlow and is set to arrive on September 29.

“’3D’ is a R&B pop track that employs a witty use of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd dimensions to express one’s desire to be connected with someone,” BIGHIT MUSIC said in a statement, confirming the song. “Following ‘Seven,’ the new track will showcase Jung Kook’s growth as a solo artist.”

Earlier this summer, BTS bandmate V joined Jungkook on stage to perform ‘Seven’ together.

Upon the release of ‘Seven’, NME said in a four-star review that Jungkook “dives into devotion with brilliant results on his first official solo release”.

It continued: “Arguably one of the BTS members with the broadest mainstream, commercial appeal, ‘Seven’ sets the bar pretty high for Jungkook’s solo era. A summer-ready bop that also adds new facets to the singer’s artistry? We’ll take that any day of the week.”

Elsewhere, earlier this month, Jungkook shared that he “misses” performing with his BTS bandmates.

All seven members of BTS have now renewed their contracts with Big Hit Music, a subsidiary owned by South Korean media giant HYBE.