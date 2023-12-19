Watch BTS’ Jungkook eat kimbap off his Spotify Billions Club plaque

BTS‘ Jungkook has received a plaque from Spotify after achieving a billion streams of his solo track ‘Seven’, and used it to eat a Korean dish called Kimbap.

Back in October 2023, BTS’ Jungkook broke the record for the fastest song to reach 1billion streams on Spotify with his debut solo single, ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’. The singer also become the second K-pop idol to reach this milestone with a solo song, following BLACKPINK’s Lisa with ‘Money’.

In a new ‘Billions Club: The Series’ video on Spotify celebrating Jungkook’s achievement, the singer selected seven of his favourite dishes to eat off the plaque, starting with tuna kimbap. The BTS member later added a bottle of banana milk, a soy sauce egg, a gochujang shrimp cracker and a Korean snack called Home Run Ball, which he says tastes better after being airfried or freezing it.

Advertisement

Jungkook revealed that he actually “wasn’t working on an album” initially, but after hearing ‘Seven’, they “rushed to record the music, shoot the music video and album photos”. The singer then finished the dish with some japchae and a slice of castella, a type of Japanese sponge cake.

Jungkook and his fellow BTS members are all currently serving their mandatory service in the South Korean military. The singer, along with fellow bandmate Jimin, were the last to enlist on December 12.

All seven members of BTS are expected to be discharged from the military by mid-2025. Their label Big Hit Music has also announced plans to “share with everyone a full group promotional period for BTS in 2025”, after the septet resigned with the agency.

Last week, Jungkook and Usher have released a music video for their remix of the BTS singer’s hit single, ‘Standing Next to You’. The original version of the song was first released in November, as the third single from Jungkook’s debut solo album, ‘Golden’.