Watch as BTS’ Jungkook lip-syncs to Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’

Is there anyone who doesn't like Billie Eilish?

Billie Eilish‘s ‘Bad Guy’ has already inspired funny memes, cover versions and even an ASMR reworking, and it’s now got a lip-sync version courtesy of BTS‘ Jungkook.

Back in April, it was revealed that BTS would like to work with Eilish after being impressed by her debut album ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Speaking on Apple Beats 1 radio to promote their latest EP, BTS’ Jungkook specifically named Eilish as one of the artists that the band is hoping to collaborate with next. Describing his love of her debut record, Jungkook said that “everyone should hear it.”

On Sunday (June 9), a video of Jungkook lip-syncing to Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ was posted to the official BTS Twitter account. Starting off by mouthing the words, “I’m a baaaaaaad guy. Duh!” the K-pop star then starts energetically dancing around the room.

Watch the video below:

Quick to react to the post, fans of both BTS and Eilish took to social media to share their reactions. One fan wrote: ” I NEVER KNEW I NEEDED A VIDEO OF JEON JUNGKOOK BOPPING TO BAD GUY BY BILLIE EILISH UNTIL THIS VID HAPPENED PLS I CANST STOP WATCHING.” Another added: “jungkook and billie eilish this is all i care about.”

See more reactions below:

At the weekend, Halsey made a surprise appearance at BTS’ Paris concert to perform ‘Boy With Luv’ with them for the first time on their tour.

The pop star has previously only joined the Korean band during one live rendition of the track, teaming up with them at this year’s BBMAs.

Meanwhile, BTS and Charli XCX have shared their new collaboration, ‘Dream Glow’.

The song is taken from the soundtrack to the Korean group’s upcoming interactive mobile game BTS World and features three of the band – Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook – alongside XCX.