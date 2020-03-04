Watch BTS’ mesmerising and shadowy new video for ‘Black Swan’

BTS have shared a new music video for their single ‘Black Swan’.

The video follows the previously released art film, which showed dancers from the MN Dance Company perform an interpretative routine to an orchestral version of the track.

The new clip features BTS themselves performing the song’s choreography in an ornate theatre. Their shadows dance and move with them – sometimes in tandem and sometimes independently of the group – pointing at one of the themes of new album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’. Watch the video below now.

According to a press release the video “depicts BTS transforming from swans into black swans on stage”, with their black and white clothing symbolising the swans.

‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, which was released last month (February 21), became the band’s second UK Number One album following 2019’s ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’. It’s currently the album with the most sales in its first week in 2020, with its 38,000 chart sales overtaking the 36,000 scored by Eminem’s ‘Music To Be Murdered By’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “‘7’ arrives after the longest gap between BTS releases (10 months in all) but, as an album full of big ideas, strong conviction and unguarded emotion, it’s more than worth the wait.”

BTS are due to kick off their ‘Map Of The Soul’ tour in Santa Clara on April 25. The tour was originally scheduled to begin with four dates at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium earlier in April, however, those shows have now been cancelled due to coronavirus. The band will bring the show to the UK in July with two dates at London’s Twickenham Stadium.