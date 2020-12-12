Watch BTS’ new video for festive remix of hit single ‘Dynamite’

BTS have shared a new ‘Holiday Remix’ of their smash hit single ‘Dynamite’ – watch its festive video below.

The K-pop stars’ recent single ‘Dynamite’ broke a handful of records upon its release, and is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 Grammys, making the band the first K-pop artists to get a nod at the awards.

The new track and video sees ‘Dynamite’ given a distinctly Christmassy makeover, with the band hosting their own Christmas party.

Watch BTS’ video for ‘Dynamite (Holiday Remix)’ below.

Reviewing the Grammy-nominated ‘Dynamite’, which broke the record for most YouTube views in 24 hours upon its release in August, NME wrote: “Life might not be as “sweet as honey” as BTS sing right now but, on this song, they take you to a place where that feeling is viscerally, dazzlingly real. Given everything that’s been thrown at us over the last six months, why would you turn your nose up at that?”

Last week, BTS performed new single ‘Life Goes On’ with a hologram version of member Suga at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2020, where they also took home eight awards.

Suga was unable to perform with the band in person as he is currently recovering from surgery on an old shoulder injury. In November, the band’s label Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the rapper would sit out of “most” promotional activities around their new album ‘BE’.

Their album ‘BE’ was released in November and was awarded four stars in a review from NME. “Much of ‘BE’ finds the band trying to find something to cling onto, clutching at small moments of happiness wherever it can find them,” the review read.