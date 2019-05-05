Watch BTS open their new tour, ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ at huge LA show

The K-pop sensations are heading to the UK in June

BTS opened their world tour, ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ last night, performing a huge, sold out show in Los Angeles.

The South Korean boyband – comprised of Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and Jin – performed a 24-song setlist to a sold-out audience of 60,000 at the LA’s Rose Bowl which featured much material from their latest album, Map of the Soul: Persona, as well as earlier fan-favourites including ‘Mic Drop’, ‘Idol’ and ‘So What.’

The energetic and varied production saw everything from on stage holograms, fireworks, bouncy castles and drones making an appearance to Jungkook zip-wiring over the audience. You can see images, videos and fan reaction from their LA performance here:

BTS announced their return to the UK this summer earlier this year, with details of a huge show at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 1. Due to popular demand, the group added a second date on June 2 after the first concert sold out in just 90 minutes.

The group also revealed that they will be live-streaming the opening night of their Wembley Stadium concert, allowing fans across the world to witness the landmark show. BTS will make history as they become the first Korean act to play the iconic London venue.

‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ was BTS’s fourth collection to chart in the UK Top 40, following their three part Love Yourself album series. NME awarded the record four stars and described it as an album “that continues to raise the bar”.

Reviewing the band’s New York tour last year, NME hailed the concert as “a dazzling and inclusive stadium spectacular”. You can see the full set-list from their LA show here:

Setlist:

Dionysus

Not Today

Outro: Wings

Trivia: Just Dance

Euphoria

Best of Me

Serendipity

Trivia: Love

Boy With Luv

Dope

Baepsae

Fire

IDOL

Singularity

FAKE LOVE (Rocking Vibe Mix)

Trivia: Seesaw

Epiphany

The Truth Untold

Outro: Tear

MIC Drop

Encore:

Anpanman

So What

Make It Right

Mikrokosmos