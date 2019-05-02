Watch BTS perform ‘Boy With Luv’ with Halsey for the first time at Billboard Music Awards

Epic.
BTS have teamed up with Halsey for the first performance of their collaborative track ‘Boy With Luv’.
The K-Pop icons teamed up with the ‘Without Me’ singer at the Las Vegas ceremony, marking one of their biggest performances to date.
Footage of the performance shows the hugely popular group beginning the performance on their own, before Halsey makes her appearance midway through.
A subsequent video posted on social media also showed the group celebrating with Halsey backstage only moments after the performance ended.
The performance came on an extremely successful night for BTS, having scooped up the awards for best group and best social artist.
‘Boy With Luv’ features on the group’s latest album, ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’. In a four-star review, NME said it “finds BTS setting the bar intimidatingly high – for fellow K-pop artists, ones across the globe, and themselves. As their story shows so far, it’ll be no surprise if they raise it again next time round.”
The record made history when it reached Number One in the Official UK Albums Chart, making BTS the first Korean act to reach the top spot.