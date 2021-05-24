Watch BTS perform ‘Butter’ at the Billboard Music Awards

BTS have given the live debut of their latest single ‘Butter’ for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

‘Butter’ arrived earlier this month and is the K-pop group’s second all-English single, following on from ‘Dynamite’ in August last year. The performance was recorded from their native Seoul.

Watch the performance below:

Upon its release, ‘Butter’ broke the record for the biggest song debut in Spotify’s history, receiving more than 11million global plays last Friday (May 21). The song’s music video also saw the group claim the biggest premiere in YouTube history, with more than 3.9million concurrent viewers.

BTS were nominated for and subsequently won the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for Top Selling Song (for ‘Dynamite’), Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Social Artist (fan-voted).

The band were featured on a lineup that also included Doja Cat and SZA performing ‘Kiss Me’ live for the first time, Alicia Keys, Twenty One Pilots, Duran Duran and DJ Khaled with H.E.R. and Migos.

Elsewhere during the Billboard Music Awards ceremony, Drake was crowned Artist of the Decade, bringing his son on stage with him to accept the award.

Other winners at this year’s awards included The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, the late Pop Smoke, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Lady Gaga, Karol G, Bad Bunny and Kanye West.