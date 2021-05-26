Watch BTS perform ‘Butter’ on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

K-pop superstars BTS recently made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on May 25, performing their latest English release ‘Butter’.

Following an introduction by the talk show host Stephen Colbert, the seven-member group flaunted both sharp dance moves and melodic vocals in their performance of ‘Butter’ on luxurious sets. “Smooth like butter / Pull you in like no other / Don’t need no usher / To remind me you got it bad,” the group sang, clad in classy black-and-white suits.

Aside from being the musical guests, BTS also participated in a skit with Colbert in which the group introduced to both the host and his audiences to trendy hand gestures and more.

Since its highly-anticipated release on May 21, ‘Butter’ has broken multiple records across the board. Most notably, the single has clinched the record for the biggest song debut on Spotify with over 11 million global plays on the day of its release. ‘Butter’ surpassed the record formerly held by ‘I Don’t Care’ by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, which amassed 10.977 million streams on May 10, 2019.

Its accompanying music video had also earned BTS YouTube’s 24-hour debut record, accumulating approximately 112,855 million views. The group most recently swept awards in all four categories they had received nominations for at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Top Selling Song (for ‘Dynamite’), Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Social Artist (fan-voted).

In other BTS news, the septet were recently featured on the cover of Rolling Stone, including individual digital covers and interviews with respective members. In these interviews, leader RM had opened up about his struggle in search of his musical identity and how BTS were mocked in the early stages of their career. Meanwhile, vocalist V teased the forthcoming release of his solo mixtape, claiming that he plans to have it out by the end of this year.