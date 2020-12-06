Watch BTS perform ‘Life Goes On’ with hologram version of member Suga

BTS performed ‘Life Goes On’ with a hologram version of member Suga earlier today (December 6).

The Korean band gave a three-song performance at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2020, where they also took home eight awards.

During latest single ‘Life Goes On’, the last song of the set, a hologram of rapper Suga joined his six bandmates. He appeared through a portal just before his verse, remaining on stage with the group until the song’s end.

The hologram was created through volumetric display, which records a person, location or performance in 360-degrees and then builds a 3D avatar that moves and can be viewed from all angles.

For the rest of the set, BTS performed as a six-piece, delivering a fireworks-accompanied rendition of ‘Dynamite’ as well as an ambitious version of ‘ON’, which appeared on their February 2020 album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’.

The latter was pre-recorded at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium. You can watch all three performances above and below now.

Suga was unable to perform with the band in person as he is currently recovering from surgery on an old shoulder injury. In November, the band’s label Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the rapper would sit out of “most” promotional activities around their new album ‘BE’.

BTS took home all four of MAMA 2020’s grand prizes – Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Worldwide Icon Of The Year. Elsewhere, they won Best Male Group, Worldwide Fans’ Choice, Best Music Video and Best Dance Performance (Male Group) for ‘Dynamite’.

Their album ‘BE’ was released last month (November) and was awarded four stars in a review from NME. “Much of ‘BE’ finds the band trying to find something to cling onto, clutching at small moments of happiness wherever it can find them,” the review read.

“When NME spoke to the world-conquering band in August, RM said they were “eager to comfort and give joy to people through our music and performance more than ever”. Mission accomplished.