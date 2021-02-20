Watch BTS perform ‘Life Goes On’ in ‘MTV Unplugged’ teaser

Ahead of BTS‘ coveted appearance on MTV Unplugged this week, the music network has released a taste of the K-pop sensations performing their song ‘Life Goes On’.

Lifted from their November 2020 album ‘BE’, BTS are seen giving a seated performance of the album’s lead single in a sneak preview dropped by MTV via Youtube yesterday (February 19).

The performance will feature as part of BTS’ MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS special, set to premiere this Wednesday February 24 at 2am GMT (Tuesday February 23, 9pm ET).

BTS’ instalment of Unplugged was filmed in Seoul, South Korea, and will feature songs from ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ as well as tracks from their back catalogue.

Watch the sneak peek of ‘Life Goes On’ below:

BTS have had cause to celebrate in other areas lately. The group recently topped Twitter’s list of most popular artists for the fourth consecutive year.

The annual survey revealed BTS were the most tweeted-about musicians in America, beating out Kanye West, Beyoncé and Drake for the most mentions on Twitter last year.

Four of the Top 10 musicians on the list were K-pop groups.

BTS rapper J-hope recently marked his 27th birthday with a donation of ₩150million (roughly £96,500) to Korean charity, ChildFund.

“I heard that the number of families in vulnerable situations is increasing significantly due to the prolonged COVID-19 crisis, and support for disabled children is urgently needed,” J-Hope said in a statement at the time.

“I hope this donation will further expand social interest in supporting children with disabilities.”