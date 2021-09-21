Watch BTS perform ‘Permission To Dance’ at the United Nations

BTS performed their recent single ‘Permission To Dance’ at the United Nations in New York yesterday (September 20).

The K-pop boyband, who were recently named the UN’s Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture, gave a speech at the assembly before they shared a performance of the track that was filmed in the building. You can view the video below.

Speaking at the event through a translator, RM said: “It is an honour to be here today. We are BTS, appointed as special presidential envoys of the Republic of Korea. We are here today to share the stories of our future generations. Before we came here we asked young people in their teens and twenties around the world about the past two years and the world they find themselves in today.”

He added: “We think that instead of the ‘lost generation,’ a more appropriate name would be the ‘welcome generation.’ Because instead of fearing change, this generation says, ‘Welcome!’ and keeps forging ahead.”

BTS also talked about the importance of getting vaccinated.

“We think the day we can meet again face to face is not far away. We believe that every choice we make is the beginning of change. We hope that in this nascent new world we can all say to each other, ‘Welcome!’” they added.

It marked the third time the band have given a speech at the UN, following two previous occasions in 2018 and 2020.

The event was part of the Sustainable Development Goals programme at the UN and aims to provide world leaders with a platform to showcase the plans, actions and solutions that are needed to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, BTS recently announced a ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ online concert for October 24.

‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ will be BTS’ first online concert of 2021. Earlier this year, the boyband held the ‘MUSTER SOWOOZOO’ fan meeting event in June, which amassed over 1.3 million concurrent viewers worldwide.

BTS and Coldplay also recently announced a brand-new collaboration titled ‘My Universe’, which is set to be featured on Coldplay’s upcoming ‘Music Of The Spheres’ album.

The single, which will be performed in English and Korean, is due out on October 15.