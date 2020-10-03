Watch BTS wrap up their week-long residency on ‘The Tonight Show’

K-pop superstars BTS have wrapped up their week-long residency on The Tonight Show… With Jimmy Fallon – dubbed BTS Week – with a performance of ‘Dynamite’.

Complete with bubblegum cuteness, tight choreography, colour-coordinated outfits, more than a few disco balls and a roller-skating stint, BTS performed to a virtual audience of nearly half a million during the performance’s YouTube premiere.

Watch it below:

Over the course of this week BTS – bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – have taken part in special performances, sketches and more, often involving the talk show’s host Jimmy Fallon.

Delivered remotely, some of BTS’ performances have included an a capella version of ‘Dynamite’, ‘Idol’ (the lead track from 2018’s ‘Love Yourself’) and a unique performance of their 2019 EP ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ cut, ‘Home’.

Elsewhere in the BTS-verse, the band recently announced details of a new album ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’. Due out next month, BTS have promised the new material will be the most “BTS-esque” music from the band yet.

Yesterday (October 2), a remix of Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s viral hit ‘Savage Love’ featuring BTS’ vocals was released. BTS added a new verse to the song, ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’, sung in Korean.

“Maybe ‘forever’ is just a sandcastle/In the face of gentle waves, it breaks down without resistance,” raps Suga. “It doesn’t matter what I’m scared of, whether it’s you or those days,” follows J-Hope. “I want to love you like a fire right now”.