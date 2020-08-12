Watch Bully perform tracks from their forthcoming album in at-home livestream

Bully’s Alicia Bognanno has performed a handful of tracks as part of a livestream organised by US radio station KEXP.

The livestream was held yesterday (August 11) and features Bognanno performing songs from their forthcoming album, ‘Sugaregg’, as well as a cover of Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’. She also spoke to radio host Abbie Gobeli about the record’s creative process, including her decision not to record the album herself.

Watch Bully’s livestream below:

‘Sugaregg’ is set for release October 23 through Sub Pop and will be Bully’s first album since 2017’s ‘Losing’. NME gave ‘Losing’ a four-star review, saying Bognanno’s “raw-throated, Kurt Cobain scream tackles self-doubt and the complexity of relationships that only get harder with age”.

Bully have released their three singles off ‘Sugaregg’ to date: ‘Hours and Hours‘, ‘Every Tradition‘ and ‘Where To Start’.

“‘Hours and Hours’ is about my mother and I finally figuring out our relationship,” Bognanno said of the most recent single.

“She and I had a really hard time connecting growing up and at times felt like it would never happen. Over the past five years we have become best friends, she is now the very first person I call when I am at my absolute lowest and has saved my life.”

Back in May, Bognanno recorded and shared two covers while in self-isolation, Orville Peck’s ‘Turn To Hate’ and Nirvana’s ‘About A Girl’.