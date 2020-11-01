Watch Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak perform ‘YUUUU’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (October 31) to perform their collaborative track ‘YUUUU’.

The pair initially released the single in September as the second cut from Busta’s new album ‘Extinction Level 2: The Wrath of God’, which dropped in full on Friday (October 30).

As well as being backed by a full band and animated visuals for the performance, Busta and .Paak were also joined by rapper Spliff Star, who chipped in with supporting vocals.

Watch the performance below:

‘Extinction Level 2: The Wrath of God’ marks Busta’s first solo LP since 2012 and is a belated follow up to 1998’s ‘Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front’.

As well as the collaboration with .Paak, the record contains a bevy of big-name features, with Busta teaming up with Kendrick Lamar for ‘Look Over Your Shoulder’, Mary J. Blige on ‘You Will Never Find Another Me’, Mariah Carey for ‘Where I Belong’ and even the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on the track ‘Slow Flow’.

Speaking to NME about the latter collaboration, Busta explained that putting the song together was “very emotional”.

“That’s my brother. I miss him. I love him very much and we were very close going way back before we both had solo careers, since Leaders of the New School,” said Busta.

“Our history runs deep, so to get the opportunity to hear his voice in the studio and saying things the world never heard him say was magical. When you hear the song, I just let him talk by himself. He’s in the studio talking about wanting to do the new raps that he doesn’t remember and he’s having fun, so you get to hear him in a personal intimate space.”

‘YUUUU’ is one of the various collaborative tracks from .Paak this year. He previously linked up with Justin Timberlake for ‘Don’t Slack’, Rick Ross‘ ‘Cut Em In’ and is set to appear on Nas‘ forthcoming album, ‘King’s Disease’, featuring on the track ‘All Bad’.