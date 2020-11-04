Watch Busta Rhymes perform live for American voters

Busta Rhymes has performed for voters outside New York’s Apollo Theatre, joined by fellow artist Funkmaster Flex.

As Brooklyn Vegan reports, his brief set included the tracks ‘Break Ya Neck’ and ‘Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See’. The performance was part of Joy To The Polls, a non-partisan campaign to entertain Americans waiting in line to cast their votes.

Advertisement

In a post on Instagram, the rapper encouraged voters, specifically Black voters, to make their voices heard.

“Today on this election day I stand with my people and for my people!!! Salute to everyone that is doing there [sic] part today but what we actually have to do is much deeper than voting!!,” he said.

“We need to empower ourself mind, body, spirit & economically so that these politicians will have to properly negotiate with us for our dollars and our vote!! We are truly living in the eye of the storm of a real extinction level event when it comes to our people and all the shit that they have been trying to do to us since the beginning of time!!

“Be great my beautiful, powerful & resilient black people and let’s make sure they feel the wrath of god!!”

Busta Rhymes released his latest album, ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God’, last week, which included features from Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey. NME gave the LP four stars, writing, “The animated New York juggernaut reseats himself at hip-hop’s top table with this intricate and impeccably produced sequel to his 1998 blockbuster.”

Advertisement