Watch Camila Cabello bring ‘Cry To Me’ and ‘Easy to ‘Saturday Night Live’

She was introduced by 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour

Camila Cabello performed ‘Cry To Me’ and ‘Easy’ on last night’s edition of Saturday Night Live – watch footage below.

The show was hosted by Stranger Things star David Harbour, who performed a new spoof sketch, mashing together Sesame Street and the recent Joker film.

For the ‘Cry To Me’ performance, Cabello donned fancy rococo dress, before toning things down while singing ‘Easy’. Watch the two performances below.

The two songs will join recent singles ‘Shameless’ and ‘Liar’ on ‘Romance’, the follow-up to 2018 debut album ‘Camila’.

In a four-star review of the debut record, NME‘s Nick Levine called the album “a strong and surprisingly confident first impression”.

Speaking about her new music in a recent monologue, Cabello said: “I’ve learned a lot about love in my 20s, but not enough to maintain any control in the face of its power. And for every new thing I learned, there was something else I couldn’t understand.”

“I thought I was making art before,” she continued. “Writing songs was me making art but now I want my life to be a work of art, and my songwriting to be the camera that I take a picture of it with.”

Cabello’s SNL performance follows recent appearances by Taylor Swift, who performed ‘Lover’ and ‘False God’ from new album ‘Lover’, introduced by Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Billie Eilish, who performed ‘Bad Guy’ in a mind-bending performance that saw her turn everything upside down.