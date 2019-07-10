Watch Camila Cabello flee bounty hunters in Mark Ronson’s video for ‘Find U Again’

There’s a price on her head

Mark Ronson has released a music video for his collaboration with Camila Cabello, ‘Find U Again’.

In the noirish clip directed by Bradley & Pablo, Ronson plays one of several bounty hunters sent after Cabello, who was last seen at a cabaret called Club Heartbreak. He’s the first to arrive on the scene, and a line of text notes “he has no idea he is about to fall in love”.

The assassins – including one called The Duke, and a duo known as The Twins – descend upon Club Heartbreak, where Cabello performs ‘Find U Again’ alongside two dancers. The bounty hunters move in on their target, and chaos ensues. Watch it here:

‘Find U Again’, which was co-written by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, is one of several collaborations that make up Ronson’s latest album, ‘Late Night Feelings’.

The producer described the record to NME as “a melancholic break-up album”, “but I like the fact that the phrase ‘Late Night Feelings’ isn’t necessarily just about heartbreak – it’s, like, those weird, delirious thoughts that run through your mind just before you fall asleep. Sometimes it’s heartbreak, sometimes it’s anxiety, sometimes it’s fucking Brexit.”