Watch Cardi B and Offset tattoo each other for Valentine’s Day

Cardi B and Offset have tattooed each other to mark Valentine’s Day – watch the video of the occasion below.

The pair, who welcomed their second child in 2021, got the needles out for an episode of Cardi’s ‘Watch Together’ TV series, Cardi Tries.

“Who does Valentines Day better than us??” Cardi wrote on Twitter to tease the episode. In the clip, Offset tells his wife: “Hell nah, you ain’t tatting me, bro,” before joking to Offset that his effort on her “looks like prison numbers”.

The tattoos the pair got were a marker of their wedding date, 9/20/17. “This tattoo, to us, it means love,” Cardi says of the process in the video, which you can watch below.

The couple announced that they were expecting their second baby last June, when Cardi joined Offset’s group Migos for a special performance at the 2021 BET Awards. Their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus was born in 2018.

Cardi then took to Instagram to share an image of herself, Offest and their new arrival in a hospital bed. Revealing the date of birth, she captioned the photograph “9/4/21” (Saturday, September 4) and signed off with a blue heart emoji.

Back in 2020, Cardi reportedly filed for divorce from Offset after almost three years of marriage.

Their relationship has been plagued by rumours of Offset’s cheating, and they announced a split in December 2018.

Elsewhere in the Cardi Tries series, in an October episode, the rapper officiated the wedding of an LGBTQ+ couple.

The rapper, who is legally licensed to marry people, helped two brides called Brandi and Shannon tie the knot.