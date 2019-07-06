Watch Cardi B bring out Lil Nas X during her Wireless Festival headline performance

She also lost her wig after throwing it into the Finsbury Park crowd

During Cardi B‘s headline set at Wireless Festival last night (June 5), the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper brought out Lil Nas X to perform his viral hit, ‘Old Town Road’.

On a Friday lineup that included the likes of Tyga, Tory Lanez, Bugzy Malone and Fredo, Cardi was co-headliner alongside Migos at the festival held in London’s Finsbury Park.

During her set – one that included ‘No Limit’, ‘Bartier Cardi’, ‘Bodak Yellow’, and recent single ‘Press’ – Cardi brought out Lil Nas X to perform his viral hit ‘Old Town Road’, which is now the longest-running US hip-hop number one of all-time.

Watch some clips from the performance below:

Later, Cardi tweeted: “I want to thank @LilNasX for coming out tonight at Wireless ! It was lit. keep doing your thing ,the stars is the limit.”

Elsewhere in the set, during her performance of ‘Bodak Yellow’, Cardi threw her wig out into the Finsbury Park crowd. She later revealed that she “got carried away” in throwing the hair piece and that she now wants it back, urging whoever has it to DM her.

Watch the moment Cardi threw her wig into the crowd below:

Earlier in the day, Lil Nas X visited BBC Breakfast for an interview, where he said he doesn’t have “anything to hide” from fans after revealing his sexuality in a series of tweets on the final day of Pride Month.

“I kind of revealed [my sexuality],” he said, referring to the tweets. “That I am gay.”

“It’s something I was considering never doing, ever,” he continued. “Taking to the grave. But I don’t wanna live my entire life — especially how I got to where I’m at — not doing what I wanna do.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s application to trademark her “Okurrr” catchphrase for merchandise has been denied.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Bardi’s trademark application was denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on the grounds that the phrase falls under the category of “widely used commonplace expressions”. Officials even listed a few examples of the Kardashians’ association with the phrase over the years.