Watch Cardi B team up with Wayne and Garth for second ‘Wayne’s World’ Uber Eats advert

Cardi B has joined forces with Mike Myers and Dana Carvey for another Wayne’s World-themed Uber Eats advert.

Released today (February 4), the advert sees Myers and Carvey reprise their roles as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, popularised in the 1992 film Wayne’s World.

In a callback to the film’s fourth-wall-breaking comedy style, the pair introduce Cardi B after bemoaning the use of celebrities in commercials.

“Eat local,” the rapper says on entering the frame. She later appears dressed in both Wayne and Garth’s costumes.

The advertisement features many of Wayne’s World’s calling cards, including Wayne’s signature white Fender Stratocaster, thinly veiled sarcasm and the raucous theme song of the show-within-a-show.

Cardi B joins Myers and Algar to sing the theme song, with the lyrics changed to celebrate “local eats” and “yummy time”. Watch the clip below:

Myers and Carvey appeared in another Uber Eats advert which premiered earlier this week.

In it, Wayne and Garth teased they would see viewers at the Super Bowl, referring to the sporting event as “the game” and “big bowl” so as to avoid copyright infringement.

The success of the first commercial prompted Myers and Carvey to release a lengthy video in which they thanked all of the local American restaurants available on Uber Eats.

The video clocks in at over two-and-half-hours long and features a guest appearance from Alice Cooper, who makes a cameo in the first Wayne’s World film.

Cardi B plans to drop her new single, ‘UP’, tomorrow (February 5). The track will be her first of the year and follows on from her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’.

NME named ‘WAP’ its number one song of 2020, calling it “the titan track that drenched the entire year”.

Last month, Cardi B revealed that the music video for ‘WAP’ cost $1 million (£732,000) to shoot. The clip sees Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B joined by Kylie Jenner and Normani in a mansion.