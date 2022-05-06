Watch Carly Rae Jepsen’s blissful new video for ‘Western Wind’

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a blissful new sun-kissed video for ‘Western Wind’ – check it out below.

Jepsen first debuted the track during her set at Coachella last month (April 15) after previously having teased the new track’s arrival on social media.

Jepsen performed the track during her 11-song set in the Mojave tent at Coachella where she also performed tracks from her 2019 album ‘Dedicated’, 2020’s ‘Dedicated Side B’, as well as her global smash hit ‘Call Me Maybe’.

Check out the track and its new video here:

In the run up to its release, the title of the track has been appearing on Billboards in the US alongside a phone number: 213-732-3275. People calling the number heard a pre-recorded message from Jepsen.

“​​Hello. You’ve reached the Carly Rae Jepsen hotline,” she says. “Text me here to stay in the loop on all the kinds of things: new music, tour, secrets that I haven’t even come up with yet. News… no, wait, there will be no news. Sorry. But there will be music for sure.”

Jepsen also posted a map of California to social media featuring lines such as “Coming in like a western wind,” “Reminding me love that it’s all connected,” “First bloom, you know it’s spring”, “Do you feel home in all directions?” and “A celebration, a jubilation.”

Captioning the post, Jepsen wrote “x marks the spot” with a cross visible on the map at exit 130.

Jepsen last released an album in 2020, with ‘Dedicated Side B’ however, she also released the standalone single ‘Me And The Boys In The Band’ later that year.

The “pick me up” track was written as an ode to life on the road, with Jepsen saying “Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here’s to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can’t wait for more.”

In 2020, Jepsen also confirmed she’d made an “entire quarantine album” during lockdown. “It is very different,” she promised.