Watch Caroline Polachek perform ‘Breathless’ on ‘The Late Late Show’

Caroline Polachek has given a stirring performance of ‘Breathless’ on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Appearing on the talk show on Thursday night (March 4), Polachek’s ‘Breathless’ is a cover of The Corrs‘ 2000 single. Her studio version – released last December – will be featured as a bonus track on the forthcoming vinyl release ‘Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection’, due out April 16 via her own label, Perpetual Novice.

‘Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection’ will feature other reworkings of tracks from Polachek’s acclaimed 2019 LP, ‘Pang’.

The A.G. Cool remix of ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’ will also appear on the record, as well as a Toro y Moi reimagining of ‘Hit Me Where It Hurts’, featuring Deftones frontman Chino Moreno.

Remixes by George Clanton, Oklou and umru will also be included.

In December, Polachek reworked ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’ again to become a special message for Father Christmas, ‘So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings’.

Also in 2020, Polachek released an instrumental version of ‘Pang’. Upon its exclusive Bandcamp release, Polachek took to social media to explain the stripped back edition was intended “for karaoke / cover / shower singing / editing pleasure”.