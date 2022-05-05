Watch Cassetteboy take on Boris Johnson and the Tories ahead of 2022 local elections

Cassetteboy have released their latest satirical mash-up ahead of the UK local elections, taking aim at Boris Johnson and the Tories.

The comedy duo are well-known for their reworkings of classic songs mixed with quotes from public figures. Previous targets have included Donald Trump, David Cameron, Brexit and even Die Hard‘s status as a Christmas film.

Cassetteboy have now taken aim at the Prime Minister yet again by re-arranging quotes in a new video set to Eminem‘s 2002 hit ‘Without Me’.

The clip, which you can watch below, highlights the current cost of living crisis, partygate, Russia, Brexit and MP Neil Parish’s recent resignation after he was caught watching porn in the House of Commons.

New! Cassetteboy vs The Tories May 2022. (contains a swear) pic.twitter.com/3y0Dl4HLLU — Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) May 4, 2022

The video opens with Johnson ‘saying’: “According to the latest polls, I really should be on the dole / But first here come local elections, a chance to give vocal rejections.”

He goes on to say: “We treat democracy with scorn, we sit in the Commons watching porn / The Tory cost of living squeeze has this country on its knees.”

The clip then turns its attention to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who chants: “Hey BP, Rishi won’t take your money, don’t you worry / I said ‘Hey’, Rishi won’t take your money,” over Ol’ Dirty Bastard‘s 1999 hit ‘Got Your Money’ featuring Kelis.

It also goes on to take aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg, who says: “It’s getting cold in here, so put on all your clothes / If you put your heating on all your money will be gone,” over Nelly‘s 2002 hit ‘Hot In Herre’.

The video then mocks Cabinet ministers Michael Gove, Priti Patel, Sajid Javid and Liz Truss before it returns to Johnson, saying: “All back to mine and fuck the fines, I do what I want all the time because I’m the guy with the party supplies.”

More than 4,350 seats on over 140 councils are being contested in England today (May 5), with all of Scotland’s 32 councils and all 22 councils in Wales also holding local elections.

The elections will directly decide who is responsible in an individual’s area for planning issues, housing and rubbish collections.